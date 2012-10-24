These 10 NFL Coaches Make At Least $5 Million A Year

Photo: AP Images

Unlike the other major sports, a football team can have a world of talent and not win if they don’t have a great coach. A few teams in the NFL have recognised this, giving their head coaches annual salaries that is higher than most of the players.On the next few pages, we will take a look at 10 teams that have given their head coaches contracts worth at least $5 million per year.



Of the 10 coaches:

They have a collective record of 8-7 in the Super Bowl

They average 11.6 years of experience with a low of 2 seasons (Jim Harbaugh) and a high of 19 (Mike Shanahan)

They average 100.7 wins, with a low of 18 (Jim Harbaugh) and a high of 179 (Bill Belichick). One coach (Pete Carroll) has a losing record in his career, and another (Ken Whisenhunt) is only one game over .500.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.