These 10 NFL Coaches Make At Least $5 Million A Year

Unlike the other major sports, a football team can have a world of talent and not win if they don’t have a great coach. A few teams in the NFL have recognised this, giving their head coaches annual salaries that is higher than most of the players.On the next few pages, we will take a look at 10 teams that have given their head coaches contracts worth at least $5 million per year.
Of the 10 coaches:
- They have a collective record of 8-7 in the Super Bowl
- They average 11.6 years of experience with a low of 2 seasons (Jim Harbaugh) and a high of 19 (Mike Shanahan)
- They average 100.7 wins, with a low of 18 (Jim Harbaugh) and a high of 179 (Bill Belichick). One coach (Pete Carroll) has a losing record in his career, and another (Ken Whisenhunt) is only one game over .500.
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Experience: 2 seasons
Record: 18-5
Super Bowl record: 0-0
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Experience: 14 seasons
Record: 129-84-1
Super Bowl record: 0-1
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Experience: 6 seasons
Record: 58-28
Super Bowl record: 1-1
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Experience: 6 seasons
Record: 44-43
Super Bowl record: 0-1
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Experience: 7 seasons
Record: 51-52
Super Bowl record: 0-0
Team: New York Giants
Experience: 17 seasons
Record: 147-116
Super Bowl record: 2-0
Team: Washington Redskins
Experience: 19 seasons
Record: 160-123
Super Bowl record: 2-0
Team: St. Louis Rams
Experience: 18 seasons
Record: 145-124
Super Bowl record: 0-1
Team: New England Patriots
Experience: 18 seasons
Record: 179-100
Super Bowl record: 3-2
