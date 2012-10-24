These 10 NFL Coaches Make At Least $5 Million A Year

Unlike the other major sports, a football team can have a world of talent and not win if they don’t have a great coach. A few teams in the NFL have recognised this, giving their head coaches annual salaries that is higher than most of the players.On the next few pages, we will take a look at 10 teams that have given their head coaches contracts worth at least $5 million per year.

Of the 10 coaches:

  • They have a collective record of 8-7 in the Super Bowl
  • They average 11.6 years of experience with a low of 2 seasons (Jim Harbaugh) and a high of 19 (Mike Shanahan)
  • They average 100.7 wins, with a low of 18 (Jim Harbaugh) and a high of 179 (Bill Belichick). One coach (Pete Carroll) has a losing record in his career, and another (Ken Whisenhunt) is only one game over .500.

Jim Harbaugh — $5,000,000

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Experience: 2 seasons

Record: 18-5

Super Bowl record: 0-0

Andy Reid — $5,500,000

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Experience: 14 seasons

Record: 129-84-1

Super Bowl record: 0-1

Mike Tomlin — $5,750,000

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Experience: 6 seasons

Record: 58-28

Super Bowl record: 1-1

Ken Whisenhunt — $5,750,000

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Experience: 6 seasons

Record: 44-43

Super Bowl record: 0-1

Lovie Smith — $6,000,000

Team: Chicago Bears

Experience: 9 seasons

Record: 76-58

Super Bowl record: 0-1

Pete Carroll — $6,600,000

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Experience: 7 seasons

Record: 51-52

Super Bowl record: 0-0

Tom Coughlin — $6,666,667

Team: New York Giants

Experience: 17 seasons

Record: 147-116

Super Bowl record: 2-0

Mike Shanahan — $7,000,000

Team: Washington Redskins

Experience: 19 seasons

Record: 160-123

Super Bowl record: 2-0

Jeff Fisher — $7,000,000

Team: St. Louis Rams

Experience: 18 seasons

Record: 145-124

Super Bowl record: 0-1

Bill Belichick — $7,500,000

Team: New England Patriots

Experience: 18 seasons

Record: 179-100

Super Bowl record: 3-2

