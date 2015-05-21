These 10 Instagram users post photos from inside North Korea, the secretive 'Hermit Kingdom.'

Biz Carson
AP Photo / Wong Maye-E

Despite earning the nickname “Hermit Kingdom,” North Korea isn’t entirely disconnected from the modern world.

The country added 3G network access for foreigners in 2013. These days, several people post Instagrams regularly from inside the secretive country. Many are journalists like AP photographer David Guttenfelder although some are tour operators or foreign teachers living in the capital of North Korea. 
We’ve assembled a list of some of our favourites.

@drewkelly: A teacher in Pyongyang for three years, Drew Kelly has been posting iPhone-only photos from his life in the capital, including this shot from the Pyongyang 10K race.

@shinchoi: Shin is another teacher in Pyongyang. Shin publishes lots of shots of people in their every day life rather than scenery.

@dguttenfelder: David Guttenfelder is a photographer with the AP and National Geographic, among others. He only takes his Instagrams with his iPhone and was one of the first in the country to set up the geo-tags.

A banquet hall at the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea. @nytimes @everydaydprk

A photo posted by David Guttenfelder (@dguttenfelder) on

@w0ngmayee: Wong May-E is an Associated Press photographer who travels to North Korea for assignments. She's otherwise based in Singapore, so you can get two countries with one follow.

Waiting for the city trolley in Pyongyang, North Korea.

A photo posted by Wong Maye-E (@w0ngmayee) on

@EricTalmadge: Eric Talmadge is the Associated Press bureau chief in Pyongyang. He's also based outside the country in Japan other parts of the year.

Video postcard from Pyongyang, part 4

A video posted by erictalmadge (@erictalmadge) on

@uritours: One of North Korea's tour companies posts photos from its tours, so you can imagine what it would be like to travel to the country.

Yum! Brass bowls of delicious Korean munchies. Repost from @ekmai tag #uritours on your NK pics

A photo posted by Uri Tours (@uritours) on

@andrea_uri: Andrea Lee is the CEO of Uri Tours and also posts to the EverydayDPRK account.

Cadets #northkorea #DPRK

A photo posted by Andrea Lee (@andrea_uri) on

@simonkoryo: Simon Cockerell is the Koryo Tours general manager, another tour company that takes foreigners into North Korea.

@jakaparker: Originally from Indonesia, Jaka Parker now lives in Pyongyang where he's raising his family.

@everdayDPRK: Everyday DPRK is a collection of Instagram photos from inside North Korea, which a lot of these Instagrammers contribute to.

North Koreans visit the Pyongyang zoo and the area where they keep so-called "Comrade Hippo". Photo by @jakaparker

A photo posted by Everyday DPRK (@everydaydprk) on

If you want photos from beyond North Korea...

Here are the 79 most popular Instagram users in the world>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.