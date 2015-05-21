These 10 Instagram users post photos from inside North Korea, the secretive 'Hermit Kingdom.'

Despite earning the nickname “Hermit Kingdom,” North Korea isn’t entirely disconnected from the modern world.
The country added 3G network access for foreigners in 2013. These days, several people post Instagrams regularly from inside the secretive country. Many are journalists like AP photographer David Guttenfelder although some are tour operators or foreign teachers living in the capital of North Korea.
We’ve assembled a list of some of our favourites.
@drewkelly: A teacher in Pyongyang for three years, Drew Kelly has been posting iPhone-only photos from his life in the capital, including this shot from the Pyongyang 10K race.
Koryo Soar! ||| I completed the 10K this morning in Pyongyang. A change from last years race was that cameras, go-pros, and phones were allowed as people ran their race. I'll be going through my shots today and posting some of my favorites from the race route. Out of my 3 years here this had to be one of the most memorable days I've had. I'd highly recommend booking a tour next year and joining in on the fun ||| #koryoseries #thiskoreanlife #pyongyangmarathon
@shinchoi: Shin is another teacher in Pyongyang. Shin publishes lots of shots of people in their every day life rather than scenery.
@dguttenfelder: David Guttenfelder is a photographer with the AP and National Geographic, among others. He only takes his Instagrams with his iPhone and was one of the first in the country to set up the geo-tags.
@w0ngmayee: Wong May-E is an Associated Press photographer who travels to North Korea for assignments. She's otherwise based in Singapore, so you can get two countries with one follow.
@EricTalmadge: Eric Talmadge is the Associated Press bureau chief in Pyongyang. He's also based outside the country in Japan other parts of the year.
@uritours: One of North Korea's tour companies posts photos from its tours, so you can imagine what it would be like to travel to the country.
@simonkoryo: Simon Cockerell is the Koryo Tours general manager, another tour company that takes foreigners into North Korea.
@jakaparker: Originally from Indonesia, Jaka Parker now lives in Pyongyang where he's raising his family.
Is that CHANEL ? -- #pyongyang #northkorea #dprk #korea #koreautara #photography #fotografi #travel #sharetravelpics #traveling #travelling #traveler #traveler_story #traveler__story #story #travelfotografi #travelphotography #instagram #insidenorthkorea #thiskoreanlife #livefromnorthkorea #everydaydprk #girl #woman #chogori #chanel #bag
@everdayDPRK: Everyday DPRK is a collection of Instagram photos from inside North Korea, which a lot of these Instagrammers contribute to.
