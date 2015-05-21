These 10 Instagram users post photos from inside North Korea, the secretive 'Hermit Kingdom.'

Koryo Soar! ||| I completed the 10K this morning in Pyongyang. A change from last years race was that cameras, go-pros, and phones were allowed as people ran their race. I'll be going through my shots today and posting some of my favorites from the race route. Out of my 3 years here this had to be one of the most memorable days I've had. I'd highly recommend booking a tour next year and joining in on the fun ||| #koryoseries #thiskoreanlife #pyongyangmarathon

A photo posted by Andrew (@drewkelly) on Apr 11, 2015 at 8:09pm PDT