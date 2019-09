These 10 Hedge Funds Are Making A Fortune On Barnes & Noble Today

Photo: Milken Institute

Shares of Barnes & Noble skyrocketed Monday on the news that Microsoft has invested $300 million in a joint venture. The stock was up around 80% in pre-market trading following the announcement.



Here’s a rundown of hedge funds with the greatest stake in Barnes & Noble, according data from the latest regulatory filings compiled by Bloomberg.

JANA Partners — ~6.95 million shares (11.56% stake)

Clovis Capital Management — ~1.6 million shares (2.76% stake)

Towerview LLC — ~1.5 million shares (2.5% stake)

Balyansy Asset Management — ~1.33 million shares (2.22% stake)

Adage Capital Partners — ~1.12 million shares (1.88% stake)

Southpoint Capital — 1 million shares (1.66% stake)

Buckingham Capital — 900,000 shares (1.3% stake)

Scopus Asset Management — 898,500 shares (1.49% stake)

Aletheia Research — 987,554 shares (1.49% stake)

Citadel Advisors — 525,979 shares (0.87%)

