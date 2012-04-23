These 10 Hedge Funds Are Getting Slammed On Wal-Mart This Morning

Photo: Milken Institute
Everyone is talking about the New York Times’ report about how Wal-Mart’s Mexican subsidiary (Wal-Mart del Mexico) was involved in an illegal bribery in the country.Of course, that violates U.S. laws against bribing foreign governments. And what’s more is the report alleges an internal investigation was covered up by senior executives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
As a result, shares of the retailer tanked in pre-market trading Monday. The retailer’s stock was last trading down more than 4.6%.
Here’s a rundown of hedge funds with the greatest stake in the retailer, according data from the latest 13F regulatory filings (12/31/2011) compiled by Bloomberg.
- Ruffer LLP, ~5.12 million shares
- Altrinsic Global, ~3.39 million shares
- First Eagle Investment Management, ~2.91 million shares
- D.E. Shaw, ~2.48 million
- Adage Capital Partners, ~2.41 million shares
- AQR Captial Management, ~1.66 million shares
- Mondrian Investment, ~1.63 million shares
- Citadel Advisors, ~1.29 million shares
- Mayo Investment Advisors, ~1.21 million shares
- Carlson Capital, ~1.13 million shares
