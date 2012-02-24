These 10 Hedge Fund Are Probably Really, Really Happy They Invested In Vivus

Citadel’s Ken Griffin

Shares of drugmaker Vivus skyrocketed today after an FDA panel gave a favourable review for the company’s weight loss pill.The stock was last up more than 88% in late morning trading.



That’s good news for a bunch of hedge fund managers who have a significant stake in Vivus.

Here are the top 10 hedge funds with the biggest positions in the drugmaker, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

1. Chilton Investment: ~8.62 million shares (9.7%)

2. QVT Financial LP: ~8.53 million shares (9.59%)

3. OrbiMed Advisors: ~6.16 million shares (6.94%)

4. Caxton Associates: ~5.25 million shares (5.91%)

5. Suttonbrook Capital: ~5.05 million shares (5.68%)

6. Passport Capital: ~4.29 million shares (4.83%)

7. Citadel Advisors: ~1.85 million shares (2.08%)

8. Severn River Capital: ~ 1.29 million shares (1.45%)

9. D.E. Shaw & Co.: 645,633 shares (0.73%)

10. SAC Capital: 538,400 shares (0.61%)

