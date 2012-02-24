These 10 Hedge Fund Are Probably Really, Really Happy They Invested In Vivus

Julia La Roche
ken griffinCitadel’s Ken Griffin

Photo: Courtesy of Citadel

Shares of drugmaker Vivus skyrocketed today after an FDA panel gave a favourable review for the company’s weight loss pill.The stock was last up more than 88% in late morning trading.

That’s good news for a bunch of hedge fund managers who have a significant stake in Vivus. 

Here are the top 10 hedge funds with the biggest positions in the drugmaker, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

1.  Chilton Investment: ~8.62 million shares (9.7%)

2. QVT Financial LP: ~8.53 million shares (9.59%)

3. OrbiMed Advisors: ~6.16 million shares (6.94%)

4.  Caxton Associates: ~5.25 million shares (5.91%)

5. Suttonbrook Capital: ~5.05 million shares (5.68%)

6.  Passport Capital: ~4.29 million shares (4.83%)

7.  Citadel Advisors: ~1.85 million shares (2.08%)

8.  Severn River Capital: ~ 1.29 million shares (1.45%)

9.  D.E. Shaw & Co.: 645,633 shares (0.73%)

10.  SAC Capital: 538,400 shares (0.61%)

