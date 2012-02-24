These 10 Hedge Fund Are Probably Really, Really Happy They Invested In Vivus

Photo: Courtesy of Citadel
Shares of drugmaker Vivus skyrocketed today after an FDA panel gave a favourable review for the company’s weight loss pill.The stock was last up more than 88% in late morning trading.
That’s good news for a bunch of hedge fund managers who have a significant stake in Vivus.
Here are the top 10 hedge funds with the biggest positions in the drugmaker, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
1. Chilton Investment: ~8.62 million shares (9.7%)
2. QVT Financial LP: ~8.53 million shares (9.59%)
3. OrbiMed Advisors: ~6.16 million shares (6.94%)
4. Caxton Associates: ~5.25 million shares (5.91%)
5. Suttonbrook Capital: ~5.05 million shares (5.68%)
6. Passport Capital: ~4.29 million shares (4.83%)
7. Citadel Advisors: ~1.85 million shares (2.08%)
8. Severn River Capital: ~ 1.29 million shares (1.45%)
9. D.E. Shaw & Co.: 645,633 shares (0.73%)
10. SAC Capital: 538,400 shares (0.61%)
