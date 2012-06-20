These Are The 10 U.S. Cities Where Your Car Is Most Likely To Get Stolen

Photo: Slaff/Flickr

In case you’re on a road trip to California, make sure you’ve got barbed wire to set up once you start parking there.The National Insurance Crime Bureau just released the top 10 cities that have the highest car theft numbers and guess what.



Seven out of 10 are in California.

We ranked cities based on the rate of thefts reported in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.