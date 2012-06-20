These Are The 10 U.S. Cities Where Your Car Is Most Likely To Get Stolen

In case you’re on a road trip to California, make sure you’ve got barbed wire to set up once you start parking there.The National Insurance Crime Bureau just released the top 10 cities that have the highest car theft numbers and guess what.

Seven out of 10 are in California.

We ranked cities based on the rate of thefts reported in 2011.

10: Visalia-Porterville, California

2011 Ranking: 10

Rate of theft in 2011: 472.78 thefts

2010 Ranking: 8

Rate of theft in 2010: 544.80 thefts

9: Vallejo-Fairfield, California

Ranking in 2011: 9

Rate of theft in 2011: 490.71 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 5

Rate of theft in 2010: 578.69 thefts

8: Anderson, South Carolina

Ranking in 2011: 8

Rate of theft in 2011: 483.32 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 33

Rate of theft in 2010: 371.94 thefts

7: Stockton, California

Ranking in 2011: 7

Rate of theft in 2011: 507.32 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 7

Rate of theft in 2010: 551.43 thefts

6: San Francisco/Oakland/Fremont, California

Ranking in 2011: 6

Rate of theft in 2011: 528.87 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 9

Rate of theft in 2010: 521.68 thefts

5: Yakima, Washington

Ranking in 2011: 5

Rate of theft in 2011: 529.25 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 10

Rate of theft in 2010: 520.49 thefts

4: Spokane, Washington

Ranking in 2011: 4

Rate of theft in 2011: 551.75 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 4

Rate of theft in 2010: 596.35 thefts

3: Bakersfield-Delano, California

Ranking in 2011: 3

Rate of theft in 2011: 615.23 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 3

Rate of theft in 2010: 669.70 thefts

2: Modesto, California

Ranking in 2011: 2

Rate of theft in 2011: 639.32 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 2

Rate of theft in 2010: 753.81 thefts

1: Fresno, California

Ranking in 2011: 1

Rate of theft in 2011: 808.25 thefts

Ranking in 2010: 1

Rate of theft in 2010: 812.40 thefts

