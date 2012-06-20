These Are The 10 U.S. Cities Where Your Car Is Most Likely To Get Stolen

Photo: Slaff/Flickr
In case you’re on a road trip to California, make sure you’ve got barbed wire to set up once you start parking there.The National Insurance Crime Bureau just released the top 10 cities that have the highest car theft numbers and guess what.
Seven out of 10 are in California.
We ranked cities based on the rate of thefts reported in 2011.
2011 Ranking: 10
Rate of theft in 2011: 472.78 thefts
2010 Ranking: 8
Rate of theft in 2010: 544.80 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 9
Rate of theft in 2011: 490.71 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 5
Rate of theft in 2010: 578.69 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 8
Rate of theft in 2011: 483.32 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 33
Rate of theft in 2010: 371.94 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 7
Rate of theft in 2011: 507.32 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 7
Rate of theft in 2010: 551.43 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 6
Rate of theft in 2011: 528.87 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 9
Rate of theft in 2010: 521.68 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 5
Rate of theft in 2011: 529.25 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 10
Rate of theft in 2010: 520.49 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 4
Rate of theft in 2011: 551.75 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 4
Rate of theft in 2010: 596.35 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 3
Rate of theft in 2011: 615.23 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 3
Rate of theft in 2010: 669.70 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 2
Rate of theft in 2011: 639.32 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 2
Rate of theft in 2010: 753.81 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
Ranking in 2011: 1
Rate of theft in 2011: 808.25 thefts
Ranking in 2010: 1
Rate of theft in 2010: 812.40 thefts
Source: NICB
The theft rate is the amount of auto thefts per 100,000 people.
