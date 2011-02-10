The Most Frugal Cities In The Nation

Photo: cerebusfangirl on flickr

In a bid to get people spending again, retailers distributed $332 billion in coupons last year, a 7 per cent rise from 2009, according to NCH Marketing Services.We identified the 10 cities where people are most addicted to coupons, based on data from Coupons.com.



If you own a business in these cities or anywhere in America, it might be time to offer some discounts.

10. Minneapolis, MN Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,272,808

Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Candy

3. Chocolate

4. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

5. Baking ingredients Product least purchased with coupon: Butter/margarine 9. Cleveland, OH Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,583,768

Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Candy

3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

4. Chocolate

5. Baking ingredients Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit 8. Washington, DC Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,893,856 Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

3. Candy

4. Chocolate

5. Refrigerated dough Product least purchased with coupon: Spices and seasonings 7. Nashville, TN Coupons.com savings in 2010: $11,346,829 Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

3. Candy

4. Beverages/juice

5. Chocolate Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit 6. Saint Louis, MO Coupons.com savings in 2010: $12,297,623

Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Candy

3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

4. Chocolate

5. Refrigerated dough Product least purchased with coupon: Adult cough/cold medicine 5. Cincinnati, OH Coupons.com savings in 2010: $13,511,666 Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Candy

3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

4. Chocolate

5. Refrigerated dough Product least purchased with coupon: Dishwashing supplies 4. Charlotte, NC Coupons.com savings in 2010: $13,996,923

Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Candy

3. Beverages/juice

4. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

5. Chocolate Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit 3. Tampa, FL Coupons.com savings in 2010: $17,332,136 Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Candy

3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

4. Cheese

5. Chocolate Product least purchased with coupon: Adult vitamins 2. Dallas, TX Coupons.com savings in 2010: $21,112,298

Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

3. Candy

4. Chocolate

5. Refrigerated dough Product least purchased with coupon: Clothing 1. Atlanta, GA Coupons.com savings in 2010: $41,289,787 Top 5 products purchased with coupons: 1. Cereal

2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix

3. Candy

4. Chocolate

5. Beverages/juice Product least purchased with coupon: Bathroom cleaner More interesting facts: The consumer who prints digital coupons has an average household income of $105,000 -- a 26 per cent higher income level than the U.S average. 36 per cent of those who use digital coupons have a college degree, compared to 28 per cent of those who use newspaper coupons and 26 per cent of the general populace. Adults with household income of over $100,000 are twice as likely to have redeemed coupons printed from an online source than adults with household income less than $35,000. Also, adults with college degrees are almost twice as likely to have used coupons in the prior six months as those who didn't graduate from high school. Sources: Simmons Market Research, Summer 2010 and Coupons.com

Need some money-saving tips? Don't miss: 8 Cheap Ways To Attend Awesome Trade Shows >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.