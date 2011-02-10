The Most Frugal Cities In The Nation

Photo: cerebusfangirl on flickr
In a bid to get people spending again, retailers distributed $332 billion in coupons last year, a 7 per cent rise from 2009, according to NCH Marketing Services.We identified the 10 cities where people are most addicted to coupons, based on data from Coupons.com.
If you own a business in these cities or anywhere in America, it might be time to offer some discounts.
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,272,808
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Chocolate
4. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
5. Baking ingredients
Product least purchased with coupon: Butter/margarine
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,583,768
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Chocolate
5. Baking ingredients
Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,893,856
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough
Product least purchased with coupon: Spices and seasonings
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $11,346,829
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Beverages/juice
5. Chocolate
Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $12,297,623
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough
Product least purchased with coupon: Adult cough/cold medicine
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $13,511,666
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough
Product least purchased with coupon: Dishwashing supplies
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $13,996,923
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Beverages/juice
4. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
5. Chocolate
Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $17,332,136
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Cheese
5. Chocolate
Product least purchased with coupon: Adult vitamins
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $21,112,298
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough
Product least purchased with coupon: Clothing
Coupons.com savings in 2010: $41,289,787
Top 5 products purchased with coupons:
1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Chocolate
5. Beverages/juice
Product least purchased with coupon: Bathroom cleaner
- The consumer who prints digital coupons has an average household income of $105,000 -- a 26 per cent higher income level than the U.S average.
- 36 per cent of those who use digital coupons have a college degree, compared to 28 per cent of those who use newspaper coupons and 26 per cent of the general populace.
- Adults with household income of over $100,000 are twice as likely to have redeemed coupons printed from an online source than adults with household income less than $35,000.
- Also, adults with college degrees are almost twice as likely to have used coupons in the prior six months as those who didn't graduate from high school.
Sources: Simmons Market Research, Summer 2010 and Coupons.com
