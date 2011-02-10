The Most Frugal Cities In The Nation

Judith Aquino
coupons

Photo: cerebusfangirl on flickr

In a bid to get people spending again, retailers distributed $332 billion in coupons last year, a 7 per cent rise from 2009, according to NCH Marketing Services.We identified the 10 cities where people are most addicted to coupons, based on data from Coupons.com.

If you own a business in these cities or anywhere in America, it might be time to offer some discounts.

10. Minneapolis, MN

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,272,808

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Chocolate
4. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
5. Baking ingredients

Product least purchased with coupon: Butter/margarine

9. Cleveland, OH

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,583,768

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Chocolate
5. Baking ingredients

Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit

8. Washington, DC

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $10,893,856

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough

Product least purchased with coupon: Spices and seasonings

7. Nashville, TN

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $11,346,829

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Beverages/juice
5. Chocolate

Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit

6. Saint Louis, MO

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $12,297,623

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough

Product least purchased with coupon: Adult cough/cold medicine

5. Cincinnati, OH

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $13,511,666

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough

Product least purchased with coupon: Dishwashing supplies

4. Charlotte, NC

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $13,996,923

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Beverages/juice
4. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
5. Chocolate

Product least purchased with coupon: Fruit

3. Tampa, FL

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $17,332,136

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Candy
3. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
4. Cheese
5. Chocolate

Product least purchased with coupon: Adult vitamins

2. Dallas, TX

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $21,112,298

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Chocolate
5. Refrigerated dough

Product least purchased with coupon: Clothing

1. Atlanta, GA

Coupons.com savings in 2010: $41,289,787

Top 5 products purchased with coupons:

1. Cereal
2. Bread/roll/biscuit baking mix
3. Candy
4. Chocolate
5. Beverages/juice

Product least purchased with coupon: Bathroom cleaner

More interesting facts:

  • The consumer who prints digital coupons has an average household income of $105,000 -- a 26 per cent higher income level than the U.S average.
  • 36 per cent of those who use digital coupons have a college degree, compared to 28 per cent of those who use newspaper coupons and 26 per cent of the general populace.
  • Adults with household income of over $100,000 are twice as likely to have redeemed coupons printed from an online source than adults with household income less than $35,000.
  • Also, adults with college degrees are almost twice as likely to have used coupons in the prior six months as those who didn't graduate from high school.

Sources: Simmons Market Research, Summer 2010 and Coupons.com

Need some money-saving tips? Don't miss:

8 Cheap Ways To Attend Awesome Trade Shows >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.