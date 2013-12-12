These 10 Charts On The Australian Car Industry Show Why Holden Was Doomed

The glory days are long gone.

In eight years Australian-made car sales have halved, falling to a record lows in 2012.

Passenger motor vehicle (PMV) production peaked in 2004 with about 408,000 units. The lowest was in 2009, at about 145,000. Total production in 2012 was about 221,000 (industry estimates).

Production for the domestic market peaked in 2003 with around 286,000 units.

Domestic market production in 2012 was about 135,000, the lowest number for the decade.

Production for export markets peaked in 2005 with approximately 142,000 units.

The lowest production number for exports was in 2009 with at around half that level. Export production in 2012 was around 86,000.