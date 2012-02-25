These 10 Cars Take An Eternity To Get Up To Speed

While a Bugatti Veyron has a top speed in excess of 250 MPH, most of the time it is dawdling at 1/4 of that speed.



Its real trump card is acceleration. With a 0-60 time of well under 3 seconds, it can get up to speed from a stoplight in record time.

But many cars on the market today can take well over three times as long as a Veyron to reach cruising speed.

Motor Trend has put together a list of cars they have tested in the last year and how quickly or slowly they accelerate up to 60 MPH from a standstill.

Most drivers will not be thrashing their cars from a standstill to 60; rolling acceleration from 20-40 or 40-60 is a far more useful, real-world, measurement. However, a car that is slow off the line is likely to be slow when it’s moving too.

Driving in a city is one thing, but merging onto the highway is quite another. Make sure you take that into account if you are going to be walking down to the dealer to pick up any of these cars. In fact, walking might be faster than these cars.

Amazingly, four of the 10 cars on this list belong to one of the biggest and best selling manufacturers in America, and one car has three different versions on the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.