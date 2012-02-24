These 10 British Sitcoms Were Inspired By American Shows

By the end of its 11-year run in 1997, the Fox Network hit Married…with Children had lost a lot of steam with American audiences. However, even today the show is incredibly popular in syndication across the globe, and has been remade for foreign markets in places like Russia, Hungary, and Argentina. One of the first countries to hop on the Married… remake bandwagon was the UK with Married for Life, which debuted in 1996.

On paper, Married for Life should have been a hit. In typical fashion, the British version changed the names of the characters -- Al Bundy became Ted Butler -- and replaced American phrases with British ones, but otherwise they used the original show's scripts. The cast was also pretty solid for a sitcom. Julie Dawn Cole, who got her start as Veruca Salt in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, had been on British television for 25 years when she played Judy Hollingsworth, the Butlers' next door neighbour. Married for Life also starred famous funnyman Russ Abbot, who had hosted two popular British sketch comedy shows in the 1980s. But Abbot couldn't save this stinker -- the show only ran for one series of seven episodes before being canceled.

Thankfully one member of the cast came out of the experience unscathed -- Hugh Bonneville played Steve Hollingsworth, but he is now known as Lord Grantham on the hit BBC series, Downton Abbey.