These 10 Ad Agencies Have Hundreds Of Open Jobs Paying $80,000-Plus

We asked Indeed.com, the jobs site, to tell us which ad agencies were advertising the most open job vacancies right now, and which of those vacancies paid the best.



The results show the shops that are in most need of high-paid talent. The usual suspects all made our list — Leo Burnett, Ogilvy and Digitas, for instance.

However, Indeed’s ranking — drawn from the way it aggregates job listings from multiple sites — is also a rough proxy for “hot” shops — the agencies that have a got a lot of work on their hands and most need help to handle it.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, digital agencies like R/GA are high on the list and the more traditional brand names like Ogilvy are lower down. That’s the direction the entire business is moving in.

Most dramatic, however is the name of the No. 1 agency. It needs a staggering 336 people right now, and will pay 112 of them more than $80,000. But if you think the company is looking for art directors with really cool portfolios, think again.

Here’s a clue to its identity: think big data.

