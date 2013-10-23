Why Home Chefs Are Going Crazy For This $US1,500 Kitchen Gadget

Don’t call the Thermomix a food processor. Seriously.

Vorwerk, the German-based company that launched the all-in-one kitchen appliance in 1971, won’t have it.

After more than 40 years on the market, the Thermomix is finally hitting its stride and having a full-on moment: Megan McArdle called it “possibly the most hypertrophied kitchen gadget in existence” in The Atlantic.

What exactly is a Thermomix?

The Thermomix, which is sold in parts of Europe under the name Bimby, can perform up to 12 jobs, including weighing, puréeing, steaming, emulsifying, kneading and milling, among others.

You could actually mill your own flour in the Thermomix, then leave it in the body of the machine while you add the other ingredients to make a nice pizza dough, kneaded right there in the appliance, of course. Internet chefs have already prepared everything from a macchiato to steamed salmon and veggies using only the Thermomix to do it.

“The interesting thing about this thing,” Australian chef and restaurant owner

Mark Best told The Sunday Telegraphover the summer, “is not only its speed and strength, but the fact it heats at the same time from 0-100 degrees (Celsius).”

“We can bring the temperature up to 80 degrees and blend in order to make smooth and thickened sauces which maintain the proteins from the original ingredients,” Best explained.

Are you sold yet? Unfortunately, you shouldn’t expect to just purchase the Thermomix with the click of a mouse.

It’s only sold by direct sales agents in certain countries, and is not even technically available in the U.S. (McArdle ordered hers from Canada).

Even if you do find an authorised retailer, or import one from another country, plan to shell out.

The Thermomix retails for $US2,000 AUD in Australia, according to The Sunday Telegraph. If you’re willing to play the bidding game, Ebay sellers price the Thermomix in the neighbourhood of $US1,500. Amazon is selling one for $US3,500.

Have we piqued your interest? There are thousands of Thermomix demonstrations on YouTube. Check out some of our favourites, below.

Australian MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin makes a chicken and chorizo stew:

An Australian chef makes a pear souffle:

And a chef makes walnut bread, hummus, and pate:

