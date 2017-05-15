Thermo Fisher Scientific is buying drug-ingredients maker Patheon for $7.2 billion

The biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific has agreed to buy the drug-ingredients maker Pantheon for $US7.2 billion.

In a statement on Monday, Thermo Fisher said it will acquire all outstanding Pantheon shares for $US35 apiece in cash. The deal’s value includes approximately $US2 billion of net debt.

Patheon is a contract development and manufacturing organisation, or CDMO, and contracts with other companies to develop drugs. By acquiring the company, Thermo Fisher aims to enter what it describes as a high-growth market that helps companies deliver drugs to the market quicker and at lower costs.

“Over the past several years, we have increased our capabilities to become a leading CDMO provider in a highly fragmented market,” said Patheon CEO James Mullen. “We are confident that our combined offerings and Thermo Fisher’s proven track record of disciplined M&A and successful integrations will take our business to the next level.”

Goldman Sachs is Thermo Fisher’s financial advisor, while Morgan Stanley is working with Patheon.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2017.

More to come …

More from Akin Oyedele:

