Theresa May has promised to boost the rights of workers more than 'any Conservative government in history'

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May promised to expand the rights of workers, boosting protection for those in the “gig economy.”

May will later this week unveil a series of manifesto promises in what she called the “greatest extension of rights and protections for employees by any Conservative government in history,” writing in the Financial Times on Monday.

May will enshrine workers’ rights to leave for training or to take care of a family member, as well as protect staff pensions from “unsustainable” corporate takeovers and dividends, according to the FT.

“By working with business, reducing taxes and dealing with the deficit, we have delivered steady improvements to the economic prospects of working people,” May said, adding: “Now is the time to lock in that economic growth and ensure the proceeds are spread to everyone in our country.”

The policy announcement comes after Labour’s leaked manifesto pledges were found to be hugely popular with the public.

According to a poll by Comres for the Daily Mirror, Labour’s plans to to renationalise the railways, increase taxes on the rich and ban zero hours contracts have majority support from among the public.

By contrast, May’s plans to axe the ban on fox-hunting and increase the retirement age, received the support of just 12% and 15% of voters respectively.

Of the 13 promises listed in the poll, only Labour’s immigration policy was opposed by more people than supported it.

