'We are not afraid': Theresa May delivers her parliament speech less than 24 hours after the London attack

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs that the country is “not afraid” as she delivered her first speech to the House of Commons following Wednesday’s terrorist attacks in London.

May was speaking to MPs less than 24 hours after a yet to be identified terrorist fatally stabbed a police officer in the entrance to parliament shortly after mowing down pedestrians on nearby Westminster bridge, killing at least two.

She said: “Yesterday, an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy but today we meet as normal. As generations have done before us and future generations will continue to do, to deliver a simple message: we are not afraid.

“Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism.

“We know that democracy and the values it entails will always prevail.”

The prime minister said that the “greatest response lies in the actions of ordinary people.”

“Millions of people are going about their ordinary lives… People will be boarding buses and trains to come to London as she speaks, she says, to see the best city on earth. This is the response that shows we will never give in to terrorism.

“It is the same spirit that drove a husband and father to put himself between us and th attack, and to pay the ultimate price.

“Let this be the message for us today; our values will prevail.”

The prime minister added that the attacks were an attack on “free speech, liberty, human rights and the rule of law” and “free people” in London and beyond.

She went on to say: “Yesterday we saw the worst of humanity, but we will remember the best.”

She also confirmed that the attacker was British-born and once investigated by MI5 for terrorism-related activity as a “peripheral” figure but was not “part of the current intelligence picture.” She did not disclose any more details.

Here are the key extracts from the prime minister’s speech:

“Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy. But today we meet as normal, as generations have done before us and as future generations will continue to do, to deliver a simple message: we are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism. “And we meet here in the oldest of all parliaments because we know democracy and the values it entails will always prevail. Those values free speech, liberty, human rights and rule of law are embodied here in this place and shared by free people around the world. “A terrorist came to the place where people of all nationalities and culture gather to celebrate what it means to be free. He took out his rage indiscriminately on men, women and children. This was an attack on free people everywhere and on behalf of the British people I would like to thank our friends and allies around the world who have made it clear they stand with us. “What happened on the streets of Westminster sickened us all. While there is an ongoing police investigation, the House will understand there are limits to what I can say but having been updated by police and security officials let me set out what at this stage I can tell the House. “At approximately 2.40pm yesterday a single attacker drove his vehicle at speed into innocent pedestrians crossing Westminster Bridge, killing two people and injuring around 40 more. In addition to 12 Britons admitted to hospital, we know the victims include three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks. We are in close contacts with the governments of the countries of all those affected. “The injured also included three police officers returning from an event to recognise their bravery … Two of those three remain in a serious condition. The attacker then left the vehicle and approached a police officer at Carriage Gates, attacking that officer with a large knife before he was shot dead by an armed police officer. Tragically48-year-oldd PC Keith Palmer was killed… “He was every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten.”

Six addresses have been raided and eight arrests made since the attacks on Wednesday.

May confirmed on Thursday morning that the terror risk level remained at “severe”, meaning an attack is deemed highly likely but has not been increased to “critical” as there’s currently no intelligence to suggest an imminent attack.

May was quickly ushered into a car and driven away from Westminster as the attack took place. Conservative MP Tobias Elwood attempted mouth-to-mouth on PC Palmer prior to the officer passing away.

A candlelit vigil will take place at nearby Trafalgar Square tonight in solidarity with the victims.

