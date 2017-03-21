Theresa May did a photoshoot for Vogue -- take a look

An interview and photoshoot with US fashion magazine Vogue, published online on Monday, reveals another side to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The shoot, by iconic celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, took place last year at the PM’s country retreat in Chequers, and shows May wearing an L.K.Bennett coat and dress.

The images are set to grace the cover of the magazine’s April issue.

The interview between May and Vogue journalist Gaby Wood took place in the Prime Minister’s office at 10 Downing Street.

During the interview, the Prime Minister wore “a restrained navy skirt suit, a necklace of large cream-coloured beads, and black patent pumps with a red velvet bow and sparkly heels,” according to Wood.

Wood added: “Though much has been made of her ostentatious footwear (knee-high patent boots, brogues with a touch of diamanté, kitten heels in a range of animal prints), her dazzle is always in the undertow.”

While Margaret Thatcher appeared in British Vogue, May is the first prime minister to appear on the cover of the US edition of the fashion magazine, according to The Guardian.

