US

Theresa May announces Brexit is officially happening

Joe Daunt

Prime Minister Theresa May has officially started Britain’s exit from the European Union by signing a letter of notification to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

It means Article 50 has now been triggered.

She made a statement to Parliament calling on the country to unite.

Produced by Joe Daunt

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.