Theresa May announces Brexit is officially happening

Prime Minister Theresa May has officially started Britain’s exit from the European Union by signing a letter of notification to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk.
It means Article 50 has now been triggered.
She made a statement to Parliament calling on the country to unite.
Produced by Joe Daunt
