Theresa May: terror suspect was born in Britain and known to MI5

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the man behind the Westminster terror attack was born in Britain.

Speaking to MPs she said: “What I can confirm is that the man was British-born and that some years ago, he was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure. The case is historic.”

