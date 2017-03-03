Theresa May tells Sturgeon to end her 'tunnel vision' on a second Scottish independence referendum

Theresa May tells Sturgeon to end obsession with independence.

UK Prime minister says SNP are neglecting schools because of “tunnel vision” on the issue.

May does not say she would veto a second Scottish independence referendum.

LONDON — The Scottish government must end their “tunnel vision” on independence, Theresa May has said as she launched a brutal attack on Nicola Sturgeon considers calling for the Scottish people to be given a second referendum on leaving the UK.

In her speech at the two-day Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow, May said Sturgeon should stop “stoking up grievance” and focus on “strengthening and sustaining the bonds that unite us”rather than embarking on another divisive referendum.

May said Sturgeon’s obsession with independence meant she had presided over the “neglect and mismanagement” of schooling and health in Scotland.

“I can’t help but feel that the SNP has a tunnel vision about independence,” she said.

“The SNP government is interested only in stoking up endless constitutional grievance and furthering their obsession with independence at the expense of Scottish public services like the NHS and education.”

The Scottish government have stated that they would need to seek approval from Westminster before holding a second referendum.

The prime minister has repeatedly refused to rule out. A spokesperson for the prime minister told Business Insider last month that: “the question is not ‘could there be another referendum’ but ‘should there be a referendum’ and the answer to that is no.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.