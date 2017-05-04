Theresa May says EU politicians are trying to swing the general election result

LONDON — EU figures are deliberately trying to swing the general election against the Conservatives, Theresa May has suggested in an extraordinary speech outside Downing Street.

The prime minister claimed that European politicians and officials had launched a deliberate campaign to swing the result of the election on June 8th.

“Britain’s negotiating position has been misrepresented in the continental press,” May said.

“The European Commission’s negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials. All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the UK general election that will take place on the 8th June.”

She added that while “Britain means no harm to our friends and allies” it had become clear that “there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed and do not want Britain to prosper.”

May’s speech follows a series of briefings against May and her ministers in the European press.

Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash, chairman of the Commons European scrutiny committee, told The Telegraph that he was “certain” that Germany was trying to influence the general election that will take place on June 8, this year:

“What they are doing is trying to exploit a new kind of project fear and that is not going to work on the British people. They are playing an unwise and dangerous game and I think they have been working towards this for a long time.”

An extensive leak of a meeting between Juncker and Theresa May appeared in the German press over the weekend, depicting Juncker as dismayed at May’s position on Brexit negotiations. He reportedly told May as he left the dinner: “I leave Downing Street 10 times more sceptical than I was before.”

Downing Street has reacted furiously to the leaks and Theresa May hit back on Tuesday by telling the BBC she will be “a bloody difficult woman” in talks with Juncker

