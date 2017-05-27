LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May has reduced the UK threat level from “critical to “severe.”

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terror attack that left 22 dead and 120 injured it had been raised to “critical” — meaning another attack was expected imminently.

Police have since made 13 arrests as part of their ongoing investigation, and 11 people remain in custody. Two have been released without charge.

A bomb disposal vehicle was called to an address in Manchester under investigation on Saturday morning, and residents in the area were evacuated.

This story is developing …

