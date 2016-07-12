MAY TO BECOME BRITISH PM THIS WEEK

Theresa May. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty Images.

Theresa May will become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Prime Minister David Cameron announced he intended to resign by Wednesday evening, paving the way for the home secretary to take over much earlier than initially expected.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Cameron said he was “delighted” that May was going to be his successor and lauded her as a “strong” politician.

Conservative Party official Graham Brady confirmed earlier in the day that he was set to formally appoint May as the party’s new leader after her only challenger, Andrea Leadsom, pulled out of the race.

Speaking at Westminster, May said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen by the Conservative Party to become its leader.

“I would like to tribute to the other candidates and Andrea Leadsom for the dignity she has shown today. I would also like to pay tribute to David Cameron for the leadership he has shown our party and our country.”

Brady initially refused to give a timeline for when May could take over from Cameron. But the prime minister said Monday that he would chair his final cabinet meeting on Tuesday and take part in one more session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday before passing the baton on to May.

Watch Cameron announce the timing of his resignation:

When Leadsom first announced her decision to exit the race, there was debate on social media about whether the Tories’ backbench 1922 Committee, which controls party elections, would be obliged to put forward a new candidate to stand against May. But the path is now clear for May to become just the second female prime minister in the country’s history after Margaret Thatcher.

Before Leadsom’s announcement, May gave a speech in Birmingham outlining her vision for the country. She pledged to tackle inequality and make the UK a country that works for “everyone” — not just the privileged few. She said:

“If you’re from a working-class family, life is just much harder than many people in politics realise. “You have a job, but you don’t always have job security. You have your own home, but you worry about mortgage rates going up. You can just about manage, but you worry about the cost of living and the quality of the local school, because there’s no other choice for you.”

She also vowed to eradicate “irresponsible behaviour” from big businesses by putting workers on the boards of major firms and giving shareholders more influence over how much corporate executives are paid.

Unlike Leadsom, May campaigned for Britain to remain in the European Union before the June 23 referendum. Since the vote ended in favour of a British exit from the EU, however, she has pledged to deliver a successful Brexit and work closely with Conservative MPs from both sides of the debate to make it happen.

Michael Gove and Boris Johnson, who were dubbed as potential successors to Cameron, have declared support for May. “We should now move as quickly as possible to ensure Theresa May can take over,” Gove said. “She has my full support as our next prime minister.”

Johnson posted the following tweets:

1/3 Theresa May has the authority & the leadership necessary to unite the Conservative Party & the country.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2016

2/3 Andrea Leadsom’s decision is both brave and principled & allows that process to begin immediately.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2016

3/3 I’ve no doubt Theresa will make an excellent Prime Minister and I’m encouraged that she’s made it clear that Brexit means Brexit.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2016

Leadsom, who began the contest as an outsider but quickly grew in popularity, placed second in the final round of internal party voting and was set to do battle with May to become the party’s next leader.

But in the statement she gave at about 12:15 p.m. BST, Leadsom said:

“The best interest of our country inspired me to stand for the leadership.” “I have however concluded that the interests of our country are best served by the immediate appointment of a strongly supported prime minister … After careful consideration I do not believe I have sufficient support to win the election.”

A source close to the member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire told the BBC that the abuse Leadsom had received in recent days was “too great.” Leadsom was heavily criticised for implying in an interview with the Times newspaper that being a mother made her a better candidate for prime minister than May.

Former government minister Iain Duncan Smith told Sky that Leadsom’s withdrawal meant May should be appointed as Cameron’s replacement without delay.

Smith, who supported Leadsom’s campaign, said: “The reality is it will be quick and there’s no reason to delay. The reason for her withdrawal is that we get on with this as quickly as possible.”

