Theresa May is in the House of Lords staring at peers as they debate whether she can trigger Article 50

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May was sat in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon watching peers debate whether she should be allowed to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

May watched on from a gold throne as members of the unelected chamber began to debate the Brexit bill that was approved by an overwhelming majority of MPs in the House of Commons earlier this month.

Here she is:

Lords have submitted more than a dozen proposed amendments to bill, including eight from Labour’s frontbench.

The Conservatives do not enjoy a majority in the Lords meaning a there is greater scope for proposed amendments being successful, unlike in the Commons where all attempts to add amendments failed. Two amendments — a call for the rights of EU citizens living in the UK to be guaranteed and a call for a commitment to allow Parliament a final ‘meaningful vote’ on Theresa May’s Brexit deal — have the greatest chance of being passed.

Numerous MPs have warned the Lords not to delay Britain’s exit from the European Union. Brexit minister David Davis last week urged peers to carry out their “patriotic duty” and let the bill pass through Parliament without delay. May’s presence in the chamber on Monday will only add more pressure on the Lords to follow the Commons’ lead.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lords debate.

