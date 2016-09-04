Theresa May: 'I'm not going to be calling a snap election'

Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out calling a snap election before 2020 in an interview broadcast on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. The television interview is the prime minister’s first major interview since taking office in July.

When asked by Andrew Marr whether she has considered calling a snap election, the prime minister said that “I’ve been very clear that I think we need that period of time, that stability – to be able to deal with the issues that the country is facing and have that election in 2020.”

There have been calls by some Conservative Party members for the prime minister to call an election now as the party is doing well in the polls and could gain a wider majority in Parliament. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also backed calls for a snap election.

During the conversation with Andrew Marr, the prime minister was asked about possible future curbs on immigration as a result of leaving the EU. “What leaving the European Union does enable us to do is to say what I think the British people are very clear about, which is that they don’t want free movement to continue in the way that it has done in the past,” she said.

