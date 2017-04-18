Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early General Election.

Speaking from the steps of 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, May announced that an election will take place in just six weeks time on June 8th, saying it is in “the national interest” to do so.

The prime minister added that she would put a motion to parliament on Wednesday calling on MPs to vote in favour of a snap election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously indicated that he would instruct Labour MPs to vote in favour of an early election.

