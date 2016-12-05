Theresa May admits she enjoys a good European drama

LONDON — With the government in the throes of thrashing out its Brexit plan, you would think that Theresa May has enough European drama in her life. But not so.

The prime minister of Britain has admitted to enjoying European drama of a different sort. In an interview with the Radio Times, May said she watches Scandinavian crime thrillers on television, when she has the time.

“I enjoyed Scandi dramas ‘Borgen’ and ‘The Bridge,'” she told the TV magazine’s special Christmas edition, adding that she found 1981 German war series “Das Boot” to be “very evocative.”

The prime minister admitted that her TV diet extends to other shows at Christmas. She enjoys the BBC’s iconic sci-fi series “Doctor Who,” while she also likes to “curl up with” ITV’s “Poirot,” starring David Suchet.

But, alas, May has not had time to watch former Labour cabinet secretary Ed Balls on “Strictly Come Dancing” in recent weeks. “I like watching ‘Strictly’ but my Saturday evenings tend to be busy so I wasn’t really able to see Ed. Just snatches on the Sunday results programme,” she said.

Some her television heroes include Diana Rigg and Joanna Lumley in 1960s spy series “The Avengers,” but TV dinners are not on the agenda at 10 Downing Street.

May explained: “I don’t tend to eat in front of the television. When we’re going to bed at home, I quite like listening to BBC Radio Berkshire.”

She also told the Radio Times that goose, rather than turkey, is on the menu in the May household on Christmas day. The prime minister also does the cooking.

