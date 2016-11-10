Theresa May dodges a question on whether Trump fit to be president

Prime Minister Theresa May dodged a question on whether she felt Donald Trump was fit to be US President when she spoke to journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

The prime minister insisted she was looking forward to working with the businessman-turned-politician, but refused to say whether she felt he was fit to serve in White House.

“I look forward to working with president-elect Trump,” the prime minister told Sky when directly asked if she felt Trump was fit for the office.

The Tory leader added: “The American people have elected him as the next president of the United States.

“Britain and the United States share values of freedom of democracy and enterprise, and I look forward to building on the special relationship we have between our two countries, to ensure the security and prosperity of our two nations in the future.”

Watch May dodge the question in the clip below.

May was speaking to the press on the day that Trump defied all the odds to inflict a shock defeat on Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States of America.

