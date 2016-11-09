Theresa May congratulates Trump on winning a 'hard-fought campaign'

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Donald Trump on winning a “hard-fought campaign” to become the 45th president of the United States on Wednesday morning.

“Britain and the United States have an enduring special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” May said in an e-mailed statement following Trump’s shock victory in the 2016 US election.

“We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security, and defence,” May said. “I look forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump, building on these ties to ensure the security and prosperity of our nations in the future ahead.”

Unlike many other politicians on the global stage, May has refrained from making any disparaging comments about Trump during the US election.

The Republican presidential nominee surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the White House. In doing so he completed the biggest upset in modern political history, beating Democratic challenger and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

During a speech in Manhattan early on Wednesday, the president-elect promised unity after a dark campaign.

“I pledge to every citizen of our land, that I will be a president for all Americans. And this is so important to me,” Trump said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.