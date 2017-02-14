Theresa May's government has rejected a petition to ban Trump from visiting Britain

LONDON — The British government has formally rejected a nationwide petition calling for US President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to the UK to be cancelled.
Nearly two million people signed the petition titled ‘Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom’ that was posted on Parliament’s website last month.
However, in a written statement released on Tuesday morning, the Foreign Office said it plans to “the full courtesy of a State Visit” to the divisive President.
This is a developing story…
