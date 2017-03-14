Theresa May has set out the steps for triggering Article 50

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May has set out the next steps for triggering Article 50 and initiating Britain’s exit from the European Union.

May told MPs on Tuesday that the Brexit bill will be signed by the Crown Office in the next few days and then announced to both houses of parliament in order to officially complete its passage into legislation.

The prime minister added that she will report back to the Commons later in the month one Article 50 has been invoked — but did not clarify whether there would be advanced notice of this.

This is a developing story…

