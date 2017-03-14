Theresa May has set out the steps for triggering Article 50

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May has set out the next steps for triggering Article 50 and initiating Britain’s exit from the European Union.
May told MPs on Tuesday that the Brexit bill will be signed by the Crown Office in the next few days and then announced to both houses of parliament in order to officially complete its passage into legislation.
The prime minister added that she will report back to the Commons later in the month one Article 50 has been invoked — but did not clarify whether there would be advanced notice of this.
This is a developing story…
More from Business Insider UK:
- UKIP’s millionaire bankroller Arron Banks says he’s been expelled from the party
- The dollar drifts as the Fed gears up
- Bill Ackman pinpointed the moment he should have sold out of Valeant — and he’s wrong
- Brits are drinking more gin and almond milk, but have stopped smoking menthol cigarettes
- Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are helping Google fight an order to hand over foreign emails (AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG)
NOW WATCH: Nicola Sturgeon asks for second Scottish independence referendum
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.