There's Voting Controversy At Cannes—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Judges on the Media Lions category at the Cannes Festival are planning to protest the winner and bring forward block voting allegations, B&T reports. The story alleges that judges in specific global holding companies were “ordered” to vote based on their support of their respective groups. Google Voice Search won the Grand Prix. Other judges are annoyed that there simply wasn’t enough time to go through every entry for the category, so some good pieces of work inevitably did not make shortlists.Michael Cascio is the new vice president of global revenue for Quartz, Atlantic Media Company’s newest business brand. Previously Cascio was the director of sales at Gawker Media and has done work for College humour and 140 Proof.



Children’s cereal brands are spending 34 per cent more on advertising today than they were in 2008 to combat the mounting health pressures, Ad Age reports.

Check out Bill Clinton’s favourite TV commercial—he basically knows it by heart.

Politico’s subscriptions are proving lucrative. The politics site has a reported 96 per cent renewal rate.

GoGo squeeZ has named Big Spaceship its digital agency of record to build awareness of the healthy snack brand in the US. To celebrate, Big Spaceship has released the game Pass the Play. Click the link to learn more.

Young & Laramore has a new integrate campaign for Schlage. The traditional ads are supplemented by a physical and digital scavenger hunt called “The Key to Strong Challenge.”

Bryan Buckley has directed over 40 Super Bowl spots and is now moving over to the world of film. He will be directing Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus.

