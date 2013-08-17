People Were Jumping Off A Bridge In Egypt To Avoid Gunfire From 'Day Of Rage' Clashes [VIDEO]

Michael Kelley

Egyptians have packed the street for a “Day of Rage” to protest the military’s brutal crackdown on supporter of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

Streets, squares, and bridges are packed while clashes have broken out in Cairo as well as in other cities.

Earlier the bridge near Azbakeya station was packed as clashes raged, leading people to jump off the bridge to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Here’s the video:

And here are a couple of photos:


