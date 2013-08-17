People Were Jumping Off A Bridge In Egypt To Avoid Gunfire From 'Day Of Rage' Clashes [VIDEO]

Egyptians have packed the street for a “Day of Rage” to protest the military’s brutal crackdown on supporter of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

Streets, squares, and bridges are packed while clashes have broken out in Cairo as well as in other cities.

Earlier the bridge near Azbakeya station was packed as clashes raged, leading people to jump off the bridge to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Here’s the video:

And here are a couple of photos:

Incredible picture by @Sarahcarr . mans jumps off bridge to escape gunfire near Azbakiya police station in Cairo pic.twitter.com/zOKzyMfRnJ — Samer Al-Atrush (@SameralAtrush) August 16, 2013

Another shot of protesters jumping off bridge to escape gunfire pic.twitter.com/il1AS6vnGh v @spikecullen — Patrick Galey (@patrickgaley) August 16, 2013





