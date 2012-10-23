Ex-Googlers Say A Twitter Account Parodying Yahoo's Controversial $62 Million COO Is Hilariously Accurate

Photo: Google

Ex-Google executive Henrique De Castro is Yahoo’s new COO.Yahoo hired him to fix its relationship with Madison Avenue, and because he is given credit by many for building Google’s display advertising business and finally monetizing YouTube.



He is a controversial figure due to what a former colleague called “an off-putting style,” questions over how much he had to do with successes he claimed at Google, and the remarkable size of his compensation package: $62 million.

At Google, De Castro also had a reputation for saying strange things, perhaps because English is his second language.

One former colleague tells us that he frequently got his metaphors mixed up.

“There are lots of funny stories. One time, he was in front of a bunch of YouTube partners and [he told them Google was going to] ‘sit on your faces.”

Naturally, there is a parody Twitter account created in De Castro’s honour.

It’s called @ HdCYouKnowMe, and the bio reads: “I am Henrique de Castro, Yahoo!’s new COO. This is my official fake account of *real* quotes collected by Googlers – lovers and haters – since 2007.”

Some of the “real quotes” tweeted from the account are pretty awkward and surprising.

We emailed three former colleagues of De Castro’s to ask if the account read like the man they used to work with.

One said, “Yes it is perfect.”

Another: “Awesome! Reads right to me.”

And finally: “Pretty much”

Without more ado, here are the tweets so far:

