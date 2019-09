We mentioned this yesterday and it’s back: Treasuries and equities are moving in the same direction, which is contra their normal behaviour



This chart is crude, as it compares the SPY ETF with the TLT ETF (an ETF tracking the 20-yer). But you get the point.

