There’s tentative evidence that Japan is winning its battle against deflation.

And that’s even before recent weakness in the Japanese yen is taken into consideration.

According to figures released by Japan’s Statistics Bureau on Friday, consumer price inflation (CPI) rose by 0.1% in the 12 months to October, reversing the 0.5% decline seen in September.

Excluding fresh food prices, core CPI — the key rate targeted by the Bank of Japan — fell 0.4% from a year earlier, a slight deceleration on the 0.5% drop reported previously.

While in line with expectations, it was the first time since February this year that the annual rate had risen.

The Bank of Japan’s year-on-year inflation target is currently 2.0%.

At -0.4%, there’s still a long way to go yet to reach that level yet. Excluding the impact of the sales tax increase in April 2014, that level has not been seen since before the global financial crisis.

Core CPI in Tokyo — released one month ahead of the national figure — held steady at -0.4% in November — suggesting that recent weakness in the yen make take several months to begin stimulating price pressures.

Of all the figures to be released, perhaps the best news came from the so-called core-core CPI figure, that which excludes the impact of movements in fresh food and energy prices.

It increased by 0.2% year-on-year in October, up from the flat reading seen in September.

The core-core figure is more akin to core inflation readings used in other developed economies, and provides further evidence that disinflationary pressures are easing.

“In our view, the yen is the biggest inflation driver in Japan,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at the NAB, before the release of the inflation report.

“USD/JPY has depreciated over 10% in the past two months however the CPI relationship works with a lag and as such we will still need to wait a few more months before we see a meaningful rise in inflation in Japan.”

This chart from the NAB shows the relationship between core-core CPI in Japan to movements in the USD/JPY:

