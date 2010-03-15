There Are Still Jobs In Broke England, But Only If You Speak Polish

Gregory White
london uk britain U.K. protest police crowd

While the United Kingdom is having its own unemployment problems, there is one easy way to get a job: be Polish.

The Telegraph reports of a meat packing plant which supplies a Walmart subsidiary refusing to employ individuals on its production line unless they speak Polish. The company has since backed off from their stance, but it remains a sign of immigration problems within the UK.

This will come as a media set back for Prime Minister Gordon Brown, as he has pushed a policy as premier of “British jobs for British workers.” The British National Party, which is anti-immigration, could receive a bump in the polls if more of these anti-English speaking working practices are discover prior to the May election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.