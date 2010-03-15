There Are Still Jobs In Broke England, But Only If You Speak Polish

While the United Kingdom is having its own unemployment problems, there is one easy way to get a job: be Polish.



The Telegraph reports of a meat packing plant which supplies a Walmart subsidiary refusing to employ individuals on its production line unless they speak Polish. The company has since backed off from their stance, but it remains a sign of immigration problems within the UK.

This will come as a media set back for Prime Minister Gordon Brown, as he has pushed a policy as premier of “British jobs for British workers.” The British National Party, which is anti-immigration, could receive a bump in the polls if more of these anti-English speaking working practices are discover prior to the May election.

