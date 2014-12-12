There's Something Fishy About The Name Of The New 'Star Wars' Villain

Disney released the names of a few new Star Wars characters on Thursday.

One of them is the name of the bad guy, the scary-looking dude with a tri-blade lightsaber that we saw in the teaser trailer that came out a few weeks ago.

Him:

It turns out his name is Kylo Ren.

But there’s something wrong with that name. Kylo Ren is using a red lightsaber, which is what the Sith, the evil Jedi who follow the Dark Side of the Force, use. But all Sith also have the title “Darth” in front of their name. (Think Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Darth Sidious, and Darth Tyranus from earlier movies.)

So why isn’t he Darth Kylo Ren?

Weird!

Let’s speculate a bit.

It’s possible Kylo Ren isn’t a Sith quite yet. The Sith rules say there can only be two at a time, the master and the apprentice. When one dies, the other one becomes the master and finds a new apprentice. But at the end of Return of the Jedi, both the master (Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine) and his apprentice (Darth Vader) die, effectively destroying the Sith.

So it’s very possible that Kylo Ren is the first of the new generation of Sith and has yet to adopt the “Darth” title.

Or it’s possible the Sith are gone for good and the Dark Side followers just call themselves whatever they please.

Remember, the title of the new Star Wars movie is “The Force Awakens,” which could mean a lot of people across the galaxy are just discovering they can use the Force. Some of those will probably fall to the Dark Side like our friend Kylo Ren.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.