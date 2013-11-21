There's Something Called 'Sheryl Sandberg Laundry' And Men Love It

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says she has caused a run on detergent by pitching laundry as foreplay for married couples.

Her comment, intended to encourage a more equal split of housework among men and women to boost the number of women in corporate leadership, left the famously glib Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff speechless in a keynote session at Dreamforce today.

Here’s what she said:

The data shows that when men are more active partners in their marriages, their wives are happier. Happier couples have more sex. So I’ve been telling men all over the country and the world: ‘If you want to have sex with your wife, don’t buy flowers – do laundry.’ A friend of mine told me that she asked her husband to do a load of laundry and he had seen [an interview in which Sandberg linked laundry to sex]. He turned around and asked her, ‘Is this Sheryl Sandberg laundry? Is this foreplay? Because if this is foreplay, I’m in. But if this is just laundry, there’s a game on.’

Earlier in the session, Benioff reminded the packed conference hall that “empowering women” was one of this year’s Dreamforce themes.

Sandberg published a book, “Lean In”, earlier this year addressing challenges women faced in the workforce and encouraging them to work towards leadership positions. The book has sold more than 1 million copies to date.

