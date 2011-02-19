There's Rioting In Djibouti Now, And A Report That Benghazi "Has Fallen"

Photo: AP
It’s time for your early afternoon global chaos update:
- Bahrain continues to be a horror show by all accounts.
- Al Jazeera’s Evan Hill cites a source claiming that the Libyan city of Benghazi has completely fallen and taken over “the people.”
- Protests have erupted in Djibouti, with calls for The President to step down.
- Wisconsin Democrats are still ont he lam.
