There are plenty of job vacancies in Australia right now -- here's where they are

Australian online job vacancies fell sharply in July, although they still remain well above the levels of a year ago.

According to the Department of Employment’s latest Internet Vacancy Index (IVI), the number of skilled job openings fell by 2.2% to 164,996 in July after seasonal adjustments, trimming the increase from a year earlier to 5.6%.

The IVI survey is based on a count of online job advertisements newly lodged on SEEK, CareerOne and Australian JobSearch during the month, with duplicate advertisements removed to ensure greater accuracy.

Though the vast majority of job postings are now placed online in Australia, the IVI does not capture vacancies that originate from sources such as employer websites, word-of-mouth and newspapers. It also does not take account multiple positions being advertised for a single job vacancy.

In other words, it doesn’t capture every job that is available in Australia right now. Nor does it distinguish between full time and part time job openings.

According to the government, vacancies fell in six of the eight occupational groups surveyed in July, led by a 3.9% drop in vacancies for professional and machinery operators and drivers.

Despite the monthly fall in most occupations groups, all categories saw vacancies increase from a year earlier. Demand for machinery operators and drivers and labourers has been particularly strong, rising by 23.4% and 29% respectively.

From a state and territory perspective, it was a familiar story to trend seen in the surveys occupational groups.

All saw vacancies drop in July with the largest falls reported in Tasmania, the ACT and the Northern Territory, those states and territories with the lowest overall level of vacancies.

However, over the past year, only Western Australia and the Northern Territory — those regions most exposed to the mining sector — recorded a drop in vacancy levels.

South Australia, at 20.1%, recorded the largest percentage increase in openings, with gains of more than 10% seen in New South Wales, Tasmania and the ACT.

The table below from the Department of Employment breaks down the IVI survey into occupational groups and by state and territory, looking at both the monthly and annual change in vacancy levels along with total vacancies in July.

From a more specific geographic perspective, the heat map below, also from the Department of Employment, reveals the change in vacancy levels across the 37 regions covered in the IVI survey.

It’s pretty self explanatory — the darker the colour the better, representing the annual change in vacancy levels across the country using a three-month moving average to smooth out volatility in the data.

Outside of Perth, Northwest Western Australia and the mid and far-north coasts of Queensland — all closely aligned with the mining sector — all other regions have seen vacancies increase over the past 12 months.

