There's Only One Currency That's Still Doing Better Than The Dollar

With everything getting smashed today, the dollar is on a complete tear against everything.



The commodity currencies (Aussie, Canadian dollar) are getting hit. Gold is getting hiw. The SWISS FRANC is getting hit.

The one currency that keeps chugging away to new highs?

The Japanese yen, the country that the US is currently trying to model itself after.

Here’s a look at the dollar vs. the yen going back a little bit. You can see the dollar keeps grinding lower against it.

