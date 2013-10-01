McDonald's Australia Is Canning A World-First Experiment That Let You Get Your Meal Served On A Plate

Anyone who really wants to eat a McDonald’s Big Mac off a plate with a knife and fork has just 13 more days to take part in the fast-food fine dining experience.

The fast-food giant is about to finish a trial period for the product which has been running in Australia, which was approved by the company’s global HQ after a personal pitch to the Australian CEO.

McDonald’s tested the program at eight restaurants in the NSW Illawarra region, south of Sydney, after it was first suggested by the franchisees Glenn and Katia Dwart, who run an outlet at Warilla.

Despite its popularity with customers, McDonald’s spokeswoman Skye Oxenham told Business Insider the company would not be going ahead with a broader trial of the program.

“The original idea came from the franchisees. Based on their feedback we decided to roll it out to the eight restaurants,” Oxenham said.

“I think people thought it was a bit of an interesting experience.”

But perhaps not interesting enough. The trial ends on 13 October. Oxenham said McDonald’s would not be taking the initiative further in the near future.

“I know there was demand, but it was just [trialled] in that region.”

The idea was personally pitched to McDonald’s Australia CEO Catriona Noble before Christmas last year. During a visit the Dwarts served her a meal with a plate and glassware.

Noble then sought approval from the McDonald’s head office in Chicago before giving the Warilla restaurant the go-ahead. After the franchisees reported good feedback, the decision was taken the expand the trial to other restaurants in the region.

According to the Illawarra Mercury — which first reported the story in February — the Chicago head office even produced a flyer to promote the service.

When it was started at the Warilla restaurant anyone ordering a Grand Angus, Big Mac or Chicken Deluxe meal to eat in on a Monday or Tuesday night between 5pm and 8pm at Warilla had the option of having it delivered to their table with cutlery and on a plate.

