There's One Way The Protests In Spain Could Actually Be A Big Deal

Photo: RTVE

Another austerity protest in Europe. This time in Spain.Snooze, right?



Except…

Look what just happened in Portugal after massive protests there

AP:

The prime minister of bailed-out Portugal is searching for alternatives to his planned pay cut for workers — a measure that triggered massive street protests and split the coalition government.

Pedro Passos Coelho took the rare step of leading a government negotiating team that met Monday with the leaders of national business and trade union confederations, who unanimously opposed the plan.

Spain’s budget is due to be unveiled this Thursday.

From time to time, protests can make a difference.

For more protest pictures, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.