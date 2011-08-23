There's One Sector Where China Is Sending Jobs To The U.S.

The FT’s beyondbrics reports that China is starting to create jobs in “land-rich” countries, like the U.S. and Brazil, in order to meet a sky-rocketing demand for fruit.



The trade imbalance in this sector is pretty drastic (check out the chart), so China’s been trying to do its part. The country has increased its own production of fruit by 15% since January 2009. But that’s still not enough, as demand for fruit has grown 36% per year over the same period.

By moving this, and other industries that require lots of land and water, to other countries, China has “expanded” its own arable land by 40%.

Other U.S. agricultural sectors that have grown on Chinese demand include the corn industry and the nut industry (specifically cashews and almonds). If you’re buying on China, keep your eye out for the pork and poultry industries as well — there, Chinese demand has tons of room to expand. Chinese land does not.

