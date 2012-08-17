There's One Ingenious Way Julian Assange Could Escape The UK

Julian Assange reportedly has one week before the UK raids the Ecuadorean embassy to arrest him. If he steps outside of the door he will be arrested for breaking his bail, and then extradited to Sweden to face sex charges.



How can he actually get to Ecuador?

Alex Barker, EU Correspondent for the FT, is tweeting one marvellous plan:

How on earth will Assange get to Ecuador? Embassy car has dip immunity. But can’t UK just arrest him when he gets out at Heathrow? # assange — Alex Barker (@alexebarker) August 16, 2012

Cunning Ecuadorians could use eurotunnel. But dip immunity for car wld not apply in France. Perhaps wrap him in dip bag and post? # assange — Alex Barker (@alexebarker) August 16, 2012

Mistake: Checked Vienna Convention, wily Ecuadorians can use eurotunnel. Car immune in transit to home state. French can’t search # assange — Alex Barker (@alexebarker) August 16, 2012

According to Barker, Assange could then fly from Switzerland, which is not a member of the EU and does not have a strong extradition law with the US (as we can see from the case of Roman Polanski).

While there’s some practical issues with the plan (how does he get from the front door to the car? Are there flights to Ecuador from Switzerland without stopovers in the US?), and we suspected Barker isn’t be all-together serious, it is actually a relatively realistic option (given the circumstances).

