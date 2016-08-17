There's one crucial area where baby boomers are way more tech-savvy than millennials

Not so stupid. Picture: Netflix

Baby boomers are ahead of millennials when it comes to tech-savvy in one area – but it’s an important one.

A survey by software security company ESET of 1,305 Australian and New Zealanders aged 18 and over showed the 18-24-year-olds were either not aware of, or concerned about, who they make friends with or who has their credit card details.

Nearly 40% of millennials admitted they accepted any incoming request on social media on a personal device or at home. Just 17% of the 55+ age group were as willing to do so.

More than twice as many millennials kept their accounts signed in at all times, and 46% used the same password for all of them, against just 18% of the boomers.

And nearly five times as many millennials (37%) kept their credit card details stored on mobile apps on a personal device or at home.

Here’s the full breakdown. Check out how comfortable millennials are with public wifi:

Image: ESET

“Most public Wi-Fi networks are unencrypted and can become an easy gateway for hackers to reach personal or professional information,” ESET Senior Research Fellow Nick FitzGerald said.

“Millennials too often overlook the major risks with personal safety and data security.”

FitzGerald said the ANZ findings were in line with similar research ESET had conducted in other markets throughout APAC.

He said as the first generation of “digital natives”, millennials had a sceptical view of how much they could actually control their privacy, and were growing increasingly careless about protecting themselves.

“There’s a common misconception that older generations are less tech-savvy than younger generations, but our findings actually show that when it comes to safety, baby-boomers are much savvier than millennials,” FitzGerald said.

