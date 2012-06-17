There's One American Company That's Getting A Free Ad Everytime They Show Protest Pictures

Joe Weisenthal

We’re still looking for screencaps, but one brand we’ve seen several times… KFC.

The fast-food chain is dominant around the world, and obviously quite popular in Cairo.

Obviously global instability is not great news for this country, but at least it’s a reminder to investors that their footprint is amazing.

Not that investors need reminding of that, as this chart shows.

chart

