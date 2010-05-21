Here's Your Deflation

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both off by well over 2%, and there is absolutely nowhere to hide.

Gold and most commodities are down.

There’s only one thing rising — the U.S. dollar and U.S. treasuries. We’ve had a disappointing claims number, plus signs of inflation dying out. The prospect of weaker than expected economic growth only increases the deflationary forces in the system. Today, asset prices are indeed falling as if they know something’s up.

Chart
Chart

(Charts via Finviz)

