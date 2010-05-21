Here's Your Deflation

Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both off by well over 2%, and there is absolutely nowhere to hide.



Gold and most commodities are down.

There’s only one thing rising — the U.S. dollar and U.S. treasuries. We’ve had a disappointing claims number, plus signs of inflation dying out. The prospect of weaker than expected economic growth only increases the deflationary forces in the system. Today, asset prices are indeed falling as if they know something’s up.

(Charts via Finviz)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.