There's now a short cut to Gold Qantas frequent flyer status

Qantas is now giving its frequent flyers the choice between points or credit status when they are awarded a loyalty bonus.

Credit status is what counts to achieve Gold, which comes with a range of benefits including access to the Qantas Club, priority check-in and more bonus points.

To get to Gold, 700 status credits are needed and then 600 have to be accumulated each year to keep that status.

The status is worthwhile. Access to the Qantas Club alone is worth $510 a year without the joining fee.

Now frequent flyer members can choose between Qantas points or status credits when they reach Status Credit milestones.

When frequent flyers reach status credit milestones of 500, 1000, 1500 or 2000, they receive a loyalty bonus which until now has been an extra 8000 points. Now they can swap those points for 50 status credits.

Bronze members can’t choose the status credits. Only Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One.

Frequent flyers can earn up to 32,000 Qantas points or 200 status credits in a membership year.

Loyalty bonus status credits do not count towards a Platinum One member retaining their current status or a Platinum member getting to Platinum One.

They do count towards lifetime status.

This is the second major change to the Qantas frequent flyer scheme this year.

In June, Qantas announced a way for some frequent flyers to buy a pass to the Qantas Club lounge.

