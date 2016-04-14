There's 'no way' the 60 Minutes crew will be able to cut a deal to get out of their Beirut prison cell

Tara Brown with a 60 Minutes crew shooting ‘Winning the War’. This is a general image and may not be crew involved in case in Beirut. Photo: 9jumpin.com.au

The 60 Minutes crew, and those involved in the botched recovery mission of Sally Faulkner’s two young children in Lebanon, remain in detention after facing the Baabda Palace of Justice yesterday.

Instead of reaching a ruling on their charges, judge Rami Abdullah adjourned the case until Monday, and ordered the group of 10 to remain in a pre-trial detention facility until the hearing.

In a new development, Faulkner’s lawyer, Ghassan Moghabghab, told News Corp that a deal may have been brokered between Faulkner and her ex-husband, Ali Elamine, that could see her released of her charges.

The deal, in exchange of her freedom, would see her relinquish her claim of custody of the children and agree to a settlement for rights of access.

However, according to 60 Minutes host Tara Brown, one of the accused, such as deal would not extend to herself and the crew.

Judge Abdullah said yesterday following the hearing that there was “no way the charges will be dropped” against the group.

Speaking from the detention facility Brown said: “It really is quite hard to gauge at the moment what is happening so we are going through a process,” adding that where they were being held was “fine” and “not crowded”.

The group faces four charges including hiding information, forming an association with two or more people to commit crime against a person, kidnapping or holding a minor even with their approval, and physical assault.

These charges could see them spend any time from three years to life in jail.

Australian authorities have been talking to Lebanese officials but will not intervene in the case.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it did not want the incident to affect the relationship between the two countries.



